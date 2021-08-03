pNetwork (PNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.80 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. pNetwork has a total market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00813448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00094966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042003 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,348,376 coins and its circulating supply is 31,583,711 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

