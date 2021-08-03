Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.
PII opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.59.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
