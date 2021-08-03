Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

PII opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

