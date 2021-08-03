Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $769,869.99 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Polis has a total market cap of $769,869.99 and $3.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001528 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007291 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.61 or 0.01168621 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.