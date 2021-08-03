Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.05 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $17.39 or 0.00045270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00100421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00140658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,331.96 or 0.99785840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.00840218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,096,361,086 coins and its circulating supply is 980,636,930 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

