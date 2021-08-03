PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Tops $0.37

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $321,843.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.37 or 0.00807316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042321 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,772,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

