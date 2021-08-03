Polkalokr (LKR) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.45 or 1.00228975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00843416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,640,733 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

