Polkalokr Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00103608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00145566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.07 or 1.00197284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00851146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,639,509 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

