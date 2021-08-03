Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Up 48% Over Last 7 Days

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 48% higher against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $12.38 million and $814,465.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00802640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00093663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,076,098 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

