Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.10

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.10 and last traded at C$48.04, with a volume of 38280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.96%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

