Polychain Monsters Hits Market Cap of $26.75 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $7.99 or 0.00020832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $26.75 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00812424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00094980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042360 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,593,379 coins and its circulating supply is 3,347,835 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.