Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.26

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $163.08 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.30 or 0.00361769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.