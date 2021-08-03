PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 141,452 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $320.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

