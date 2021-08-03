PolySwarm Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $10,952.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.00809744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00093551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042370 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

