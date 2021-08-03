Poolz Finance Price Tops $3.35 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00008850 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $639,397.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00145201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.66 or 1.00059964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.00849466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.