Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 991,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,382,672. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

