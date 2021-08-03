Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $8.90 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises approximately 5.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Capri worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 25,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.