Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Purchases 99 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 4.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $808,287,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,870.26.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,563.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,484.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,092.26 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

