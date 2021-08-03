Poshmark (POSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51. Poshmark has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

