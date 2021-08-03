Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Shares of POST opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

