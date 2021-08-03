Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 3,000 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. 460,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,803. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

