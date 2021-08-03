PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises about 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.97. 7,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.93 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.