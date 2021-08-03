PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($20.25). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.60), with a volume of 3,901 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £638.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,628.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98.

About PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

