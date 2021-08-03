PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.72. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after buying an additional 142,590 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in PRA Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PRA Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after buying an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the period.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. 303,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

