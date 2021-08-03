PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.21

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$14.07, with a volume of 247183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.10.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 45.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.