Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.70

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

PRAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The stock has a market cap of $567.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

