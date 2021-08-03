Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.70

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
PRAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.
The stock has a market cap of $567.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
