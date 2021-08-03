Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director David Seth Cohen Sells 40,178 Shares

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $160,310.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Seth Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precipio alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of Precipio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $279,148.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45. Precipio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the first quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Precipio during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Precipio during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Precipio during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precipio during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.