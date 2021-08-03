Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.75.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD stock traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$42.43. 67,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,783. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$54.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.