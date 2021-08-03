Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.86

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.86 and last traded at C$41.78, with a volume of 77730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.72. The company has a market cap of C$555.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

