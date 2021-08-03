Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $70.79. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 13,816 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 20.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 11.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 23.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

