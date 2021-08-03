Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 2.9%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 181.05 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29). 36,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 194,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.22).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PMI. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price target on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.35 million and a P/E ratio of 34.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

