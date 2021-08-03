Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 806 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Wingstop worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,304 shares of company stock worth $6,492,085. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

