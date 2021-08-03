Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,046 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Cryoport worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $213,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,043.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYRX stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

