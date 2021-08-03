Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 502,145 Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 502,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.85% of Republic First Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.