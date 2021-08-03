Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.19% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 123,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSUR opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $852.01 million, a PE ratio of -169.12 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

