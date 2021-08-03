Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $246,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

