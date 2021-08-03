Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,045,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,143.21. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

