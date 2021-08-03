Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of LiveRamp worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

