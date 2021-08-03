Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $775,898. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

