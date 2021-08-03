Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 498,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

