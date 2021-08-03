Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

CHNG opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

