Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Athene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

Shares of ATH opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.59. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

