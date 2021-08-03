Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 394,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 1.25.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

