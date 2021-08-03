Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of iRobot worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $179,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

