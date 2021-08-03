Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,516 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Quotient Technology worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $55,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,751 shares of company stock valued at $582,447. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUOT stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $994.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

