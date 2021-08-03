Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.20% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.86 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.