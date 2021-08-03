Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Redwood Trust worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Redwood Trust by 541.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 180,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

