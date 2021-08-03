Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 752.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,387. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.