Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.89% of First Western Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

