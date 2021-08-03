Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,042 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $527.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

