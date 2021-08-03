Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,171 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Plexus by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Plexus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

